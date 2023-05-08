Navy apprehends 20 persons engaged in illegal fishing in eastern seas

The Navy apprehended 20 persons for fishing using unauthorized nets and engaging in light-coarse fishing, during a special operation conducted in Kokilai on 05th May 2023. The operation also led to the seizure of 08 dinghies and unauthorized fishing equipment used for the illegal acts.

The Navy carries out regular operations in the coastal and sea areas around the island, with a view to prevent illegal fishing practices which threaten the sustainability of fish populations. As an extension of these efforts, SLNS Gotabaya apprehended 04 persons and 03 dinghies in the sea area of Kokilai, whilst engaging in light-coarse fishing. Meanwhile, SLNS Ranweli nabbed 16 suspects along with 05 dinghies and fishing gear, for fishing using unauthorized nets and engaging in light-coarse fishing in the lagoon of Kokilai.

The individuals held in this operation are residents of Pulmudei, Trincomalee, Kokilai, Mannar, Madurankuliya, Rotawewa, Negombo, Katuneriya and Matara, from 19 to 59 years of age. The suspects along with their belongings were handed over to the Fisheries Inspector in Kuchchaweli for onward legal proceedings.

SLNavy