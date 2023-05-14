Preparing the university system to keep up with new technology 

Acknowledging the global shift towards a knowledge revolution propelled by technological advancements such as artificial intelligence, President Ranil Wickremesinghe pledged the government’s willingness to assist the Colombo University in its development, contingent on the university's presentation of a 10-year development plan that aligns with the changing times.

The President said this while addressing the meeting of the 2023 Alumni group of the Colombo University held at the Galadari Hotel in Colombo on the 12th.

The meeting also coincided with the 40th anniversary of the University of Colombo Alumni Association, where a pinnacle awards ceremony was held. President Ranil Wickremesinghe was awarded the first award, which recognizes former scholars who have made unique contributions to the country, society, and the university.

Venerable Dimbulkumbure Vimaladhamma Thera, Member of Parliament Professor G.L. Peiris, Prof. Deshmanya J.B. Dissanayake, Tilak Karunaratne, and 11 others also received the award.

The President also acknowledged the need for innovation in the entire university system and urged the Colombo University Alumni Association to seek immediate solutions to the challenges facing the education sector. He further requested the Colombo University graduates to commit themselves to the preparation of a 10-year development plan as soon as possible, warning that the University of Colombo would miss out on opportunities to contribute to this special process if they fail to rise to the challenge.

The event was attended by Prof. Maithree Wickramasinghe, Colombo University Vice Chancellor Prof. H.D. Karunaratne, President of the Alumni Association Mr. J.M.S. Bandara, and many others.