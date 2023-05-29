SLAC Regimental HQ Opens its New Facility for Warrant Officers & Sergeants

The Commander of the Army, Lieutenant General Vikum Liyanage RWP RSP ndu at the invitation of Major General D.B.S.N Bothota RWP RSP VSV USP psc Commander, Security Force Headquarters-Jaffna and Colonel Commandant of Sri Lanka Armoured Corps (SLAC) this morning (25) graced the opening ceremony of the newly- constructed Warrant Officers’ and Sergeants’ Mess at the Regimental Centre of the Sri Lanka Armoured Corps in Mutwal, Colombo 15 as the Chief Guest.

Troops of the 1 Corps Engineer Services (CES) Regiment, together with SLAC troops provided their manpower, engineering and technical skills for the construction of two-storied Warrant Officers’ and Sergeants’ Mess building, comprised of a spacious dining hall, TV room, kitchen, visitors' room and residential facilities.

At the entrance to the SLAC Regimental HQ, Major General D.B.S.N Bothota RWP RSP VSV USP psc, together with Brigadier P.N Wijesiriwardena RSP USP, SLAC Centre Commandant welcomed the Commander of the Army on arrival and invited him to review the formal Guard Turnout, presented by SLAC troops in honour of the visiting head of the organization.

After a while, the Commander of the Army together with other senior officers moved into the newly-constructed Warrant Officers’ and Sergeants’ Mess premises and was invited to symbolize its inauguration by unveiling the special plaque and cutting a ribbon amidst chanting of 'Seth Pirith'. The Commander of the Army, together with Senior Officers present closely inspected the interior and commended the efforts of the SLAC members and their successful accomplishment of the facility.

The day's Chief Guest during refreshments freely exchanged few thoughts with Officers and Other Ranks where the Commander of the Army recalled a couple of past memories.

Next, the Army Chief sat for several group photographs and was invited to leave memories by planting a sapling in front of the Officers’ Mess and signing the SLAC Regimental Centre Visitors' Book before he addressed the troops.

During the troops' address, the Commander of the Army refreshed memories of the legendary War Hero, Lieutenant General Denzil Kobbekaduwa of the cavalry family and stated that all ranks should maintain the highest level of discipline. At the end of his address, the SLAC Colonel Commandant awarded a special memento to the Commander of the Army as a symbol of appreciation.

Before his departure, the Commander of the Army handed over a newly-fabricated Mine Resistance Ambush Protected Vehicle (MRAP) to the SLAC Colonel Commandant for use in the SLAC during operational assignments. It has been designed and manufactured by the Sri Lanka Electrical and Mechanical Engineers (SLEME) Regiment.

Major General C.D Weerasooriya RWP RSP ndu, Chief of Staff, Major General D.G.S Senarath Yapa RWP RSP ndu, Deputy Chief of Staff, Major General S.P.A.I.M.B Samarakoon Hdmc Lsc, Colonel Commandant of SLEME and Commander Army Logistic Command, Major General S.W.M Fernando WWV RWP RSP VSV USP ndc psc, Military Secretary, Major General W.W.H.R.R.V.M.N.D.K.B Niyangoda RWP RSP VSV USP ndu psc, General Officer Commanding of 54 Infantry Division, Major General J.A.R.S.K Jayasekara USP psc, Director General Directorate of Electrical and Mechanical Engineering, Senior Officers, Officers and Other Ranks were associated with the day's agenda.



