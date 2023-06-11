June 11, 2023
    June 11, 2023
    Several spells of showers may occur in North-Western province and in Kandy and Nuwara- Eliya districts

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR 11 June 2023

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. Fairly heavy showers above 50mm are likely at some places in the Sabaragamuwa Province and in Galle, Matara, Colombo and Kalutara districts.

    Several spells of showers may occur in North-Western province and in Kandy and Nuwara- Eliya districts.

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts during the evening or night.

    Strong winds about (40-45) kmph can be expected at times in western slope of the central hills, Northern and North-Central provinces and in Hambantota, Puttalam and Trincomalee districts.

    General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershower.

     

     

