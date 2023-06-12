June 12, 2023
    June 12, 2023
    WEATHER FORECAST FOR 12 June 2023

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. Fairly heavy showers about 75mm are likely at some places in these areas.

    Several spells of showers will occur in North-Western and Central provinces.

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts during the evening or night.

    Strong winds about (40-45) kmph can be expected at times in western slope of the central hills, Northern and North-Central provinces and in Hambantota, Puttalam and Trincomalee districts.

    General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershower.

