July 16, 2023
    Foreign Office Bilateral Consultations, Strategic Maritime Dialogue and Trade & Investment Committee Meeting between Australia and Sri Lanka concludes successfully in Colombo

    The 4th Round of Foreign Office Bilateral Consultations, Second Strategic Maritime Dialogue and Third Joint Trade and Investment Committee Meeting between Sri Lanka and Australia took place on 12 July 2023 at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Colombo.  

     

    These meetings were co-chaired by First Assistant Secretary of the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Australia Gary Cowan, Additional Secretary (Bilateral East) Yasoja Gunasekera and Additional Secretary (Economic Affairs) Shanika Dissanayake of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Secretary of the Ministry of Trade, Commerce and Food Security A.M.P.M.B. Atapattu.

    During the discussions, new avenues for increased institutional cooperation in the defence, agriculture, cyber security and education sectors were identified.  Both sides agreed to work together to strengthen regional cooperation, including through the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA).  Discussions also took place on strengthening trade and investment ties. 

    Ministry of Foreign Affairs

