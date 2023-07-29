July 29, 2023
    HRC President, members calls on President

    July 29, 2023
    HRC President, members calls on President

    The Chairman of the Human Rights Commission and other members called on President Ranil Wickremesinghe at the Presidential Secretariat Yesterday afternoon (28).

    During the meeting, they apprised the President of the considerable volume of public complaints received by the Sri Lanka Human Rights Commission, which has reached nearly 11,000. They also raised concerns about the challenges arising from a shortage of staff in effectively addressing these complaints.

    In response, President Ranil Wickremesinghe assured them that prompt measures would be taken to address the staff shortage issue and find swift solutions to the pending complaints. He emphasized the importance of resolving these matters efficiently.

    Furthermore, the President requested the Human Rights Commission to expeditiously develop and present a comprehensive set of guidelines for government officials and the police. He believed that such guidelines could potentially help reduce the number of complaints reaching the Commission.

    Among those present at the meeting were President’s Secretary, Mr Saman Ekanayake, the Chairman of the Human Rights Commission, retired Supreme Court Justice Mr L.T.B. Dehideniya, and other members, including Prof. Thaiyamuthu Thanaraj, Prof. Fatima Farsana Hanifa and Mr Nimalasena Gardiya Pundihewa.

