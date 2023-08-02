Implementation of ‘Aswesuma’ Social Welfare Benefit Programme

Concurrence of the Cabinet of Ministers was decided to be granted for the following programme presented by the Hon. President in relation to the payment of benefits with immediate effect under the ‘Aswesuma’ Social Welfare Benefit Programme.

• 1,792,265 beneficiaries have been selected for the initial step of Aswesuma programme by the Welfare Benefits Board and payments to be made for 1,588,835 beneficiaries in regard to whom no appeals or objections were received.

• Payment of benefits entitled under the category to which beneficiaries have been selected until a final decision is given after reviewing appeals of 84,374 beneficiaries who has submitted appeals for been included in the higher category although have been selected as beneficiaries.

• Objections have been submitted against 119,056 individuals from the selected beneficiaries and payment of benefits until the review process conducted in regard to the said objections have been finalized.

• 393,097 individuals who enjoy Samurdhi benefits at present and not been selected although have been applied for benefits under the programme to be paid the benefits under the Samurdhi programme until the appeals and objections review process is totally completed under the Aswesuma programme.

• Further payment of already paid kidney disease allowance and disability allowance through the Divisional Secretariates and further payment of elders’ allowance through the Post Offices.

• Further payment of allowance to 11,660 individuals who are in care giving homes or religious places and suffering from kidney disease, disabilities or due to been elders.