Minister of Foreign Affairs M.U.M. Ali Sabry is scheduled to undertake an official visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran from 04 - 07 August 2023, on an invitation from the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran Dr. Hossein Amir Abdollahian.

During the visit, the Minister is scheduled to pay a courtesy call on the Iranian President Dr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi and to hold meetings with the Iranian Foreign Minister Dr. Hossein Amir Abdollahian and other senior government officials, with a view to further strengthening the close relations between the two countries. The Minister is also scheduled to deliver a speech at the Institute of Political and International Studies of Iran.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs