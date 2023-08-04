Navy triumphs as champions in 12th Defence Services Baseball Tournament

In a stunning display of skill and teamwork, the Navy men's baseball team emerged victorious as champions in the 12th Defence Services Baseball Tournament. The thrilling matches were held at the Mahinda Rajapaksa Stadium in Diyagama from 25th to 28th July 2023.

The final game witnessed the Navy team delivering a masterful performance (12:05) over the Sri Lanka Army, demonstrating their commitment to excellence. In the final, Leading Seaman YT Pushpakumara (02), Leading Seaman PH Pushpasiri (03), Leading Seaman IHD Lal (03), Leading Infantryman HAA Shantha (01), Able Seaman IBTM Wickramasinghe (02) and Leading Infantryman MM Wimalarathna (01) scored runs for the Navy.

In addition, Able Seaman IBTM Wickramasinghe was adjudged the Best Batter in the final. Able Seaman RMMP Ranathunga won the award for the Best Pitcher. Moreover, Leading Seaman YT Pushpakumara was named as the Most Valuable Player of the tournament. A group of senior officers and other ranks from the tri-services were present on this occasion.