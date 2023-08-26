The National Strategic Plan prepared by the University of Jayawardenepura to modernize the entire public university system presented to COPE.

 Secretary to the Ministry of Education instructed to appoint a task force within two weeks and give a report in this regard.  COPE disclose that there are 50% of university lecturer vacancies.

University of Sri Jayewardenepura was called before the Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) which met on 22.08.2023 under the Chairmanship of Hon. (Prof.) Ranjith Bandara, Member of Parliament.

According to a recommendation given by COPE at the Committee meeting held on March 24 th , 2023, the National Strategic Plan prepared by University of Sri Jayewardenepura to modernize the entire public university system had to be presented to the Committee.

Mr. Nihal Ranasingha, Secretary to the Ministry of Education, Senior Professor Sampath Amaratunga, Chairman of University Grants Commission, Vice Chancellor of the Sri Jayawardenepura University, Senior Prof. M. M. Pathmalal and others were called before this Committee.

The Committee Chair stated that the responsibility of preparing a national strategic plan to modernize the state university system was handed over to University of Sri Jayewardenepura because it had a prestigious name for management and it should be considered as an honor given to that university by Parliament. The Committee Chair further stated that he would like to express his special thanks to the Ministry of Education, the Vice Chancellor of the Sri Jayawardenepura University, the University Grants Commission and the team led by Senior Professor Disa Bandara.

Senior Professor Disa Bandara pointed out that since each university has its own unique circumstances, it is possible to work according to this draft by paying attention to all those things.

The Committee informed the Secretary to the Ministry of Education to appoint a task force within two weeks and give a report in this regard, in the background where the university system in this country is at risk of collapsing. The COPE Chair also pointed out that small groups of students should not be allowed to bring down the entire universal system. Moreover, the COPE Chair said that the University Grants Commission also has a responsibility to maintain the quality of the universities.

Furthermore, Hon. (Prof.) Ranjith Bandara pointed out that about 50% of the universities in this country should become research universities.

Although there should be 12992 university professors, currently, only 6548 professors are employed, the Chairman of the University Grants Commission said. He also pointed out that since the same situation can be seen in the non-academic staff, it should be resolved. With the economic crisis in the country, it has become a problem for professors to leave the country and at least 1000 professors should be recruited Chairman of the University Grants Commission further said. State Minister Hon. Jagath Pushpakumara, Hon. Shantha Bandara, Members of Parliament Hon. Dayasiri Jayasekara, Hon. Eran Wickramaratne, Hon. Upul Mahendra Rajapaksha, Hon. Madhura Withanage, Hon. (Prof.) Charitha Herath were present at the Committee meeting held.