President receives blessings from Malwathu, Asgiri Maha Nayaka Theras

President Ranil Wickremesinghe called on the Chief prelates of the Malwathu and Asgiri Chapters Yesterday (29).

Initiating his engagements, the President first visited the Malwahtu Maha Vihara to meet with Most Venerable Sri Sumangala Mahanayake Thera, engaging in a brief yet impactful conversation. President Wickremesinghe received blessings and the Theras chanted Seth Pirith and extended their blessings.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe also paid a visit to the Anunayaka of the Malwatu Chapter, Most Venerable Dimbulkumbure Sri Vimaladhamma Thera, engaging in a concise and meaningful discussion.

Subsequently, President Ranil Wickremesinghe proceeded to the Asgiri Maha Viharaya, where he received blessings from the Asgiri Maha Nayake Most Venerable Warakagoda Sri Gnanarathana Thera.

Present at the occasion was also the custodian of the historical Muthiangana Rajamaha Vihara, Dr. Venerable Muruddeniye Dhammaratana Thera

Continuing his interactions, the President visited the Anunayake Theras of the Asgiri Chapter, Venerable Anamaduwe Dhammadassi Thera and Venerable Vedaruve Upali Anunayake Thera, engaging in insightful discussions.

The occasion was graced by the presence of Former Minister Malik Samarawickrama and Additional Secretary to the President Kamal Pushpakumara.