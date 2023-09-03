  It is impractical for the police to not intervene when a party has made a complaint to the police - Hon. Tiran Alles, Minister of Public Security

Given the concerns raised by the Members of Parliament who were present at the Ministerial Consultative Committee on Public Security held regarding the intervention of the police in various union actions between the plantation workers and the management is giving rise to concerns, Hon. Tiran Alles, Minister of Public Security stated that it is impractical for the police to not intervene when a party has made a complaint to the police.



The Minister stated the above at the Ministerial Consultative Committee on Public Security held in Parliament recently.

Furthermore, the Ministerial Consultative Committee on Public Security inquired about the reward and recognition of police officers conducting drug raids. The senior police officers who were present stated that a mechanism is already in place for such reward and recognition process, and post considering the facts related to such raids, the respective officers are being subjected to the due reward and recognition.

The Committee also inquired about the non-utilization of the residence allocated for the officers in charge of the Imaduwa police station. The officials who were present stated that arrangements have been made to put the residence to use.

The Committee inquired about the arrangements regarding use of drugs, distribution and drug control at the ground level. Senior police officers who were present stated that unlike before when the police received information regarding the possession of drugs, unlike before, where the person in possession is charged for illegal possession and presented to court, the police now conduct two separate inquiries for illegal possession as well as money laundering.

The Committee also raised concerned regarding the ethicality of traffic police video recording traffic offences and then releasing it to the Media. The Committee was of the view that the police must respect the privacy of any offender. The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) C.D. Wickramaratne while acknowledging that there is a concern on this regard stated that he will look into the matter and work towards resolving it.

Members of Parliament Hon. Akila Ellawala, Hon. Weerasumana Weerasinghe, Hon. Shantha Bandara, Hon. MWD Sahan Pradeep Withana, Hon. Charles Nirmalanathan, Hon. Kulasingam Dhileeban, Hon. Madhura Withanage, Hon. Velu Kumar, Hon. (Dr.) V. Radhakrishnan, Hon. Vijitha Berugoda, Hon. Upul Mahendra Rajapaksha, Hon. Mahindananda Aluthgamage, Hon. U. K. Sumith Udukumbura, Hon. Sanjeeva Edirimanna, Hon. Ranjith Madduma Bandara, Hon. (Mrs.) Rajika Wickramasinghe, Hon. A. Aravindh Kumar, Asanka Navaratne were present at the Committee meeting held.