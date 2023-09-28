Acting Ministers Assigned to Oversee Ministries under the President

President Ranil Wickremesinghe embarked on an official visit to Germany early yesterday morning (27). During his absence, the responsibilities of the ministries under his purview have been temporarily entrusted to the respective state ministers.

As part of this arrangement, State Minister Pramitha Bandara Tennakoon will serve as the Acting Minister of Defence, State Minister Shehan Semasinghe as the Acting Minister of Finance, State Minister Kanaka Herath as the Acting Minister of Technology, State Minister Anupa Pasqual as the Acting Minister for Women, Children Affairs and Social Empowerment and State Minister Ranjith Siyambalapitiya as the Acting Minister for Investment Promotion.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe left for Germany to deliver the opening remarks at the Leaders Dialogue session during the ‘Berlin Global Dialogue’ on September 28-29. Subsequently, he will join a bilateral session with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the officials of the Federal Republic of Germany