The Digital Economy Transformation Acceleration Program set to commence on October 11

The Ministry of Technology has scheduled the implementation of a program aimed at accelerating the digital economic transformation, following the vision of President Ranil Wickremesinghe, starting from October 11th. This marks the first collaborative effort between the government and the private sector to execute a digital economy plan in Sri Lanka.

State Minister of Technology Mr. Kanaka Herath emphasized that the policies developed thus far in the realm of digital economics have the potential to significantly bolster Sri Lanka’s economy. He expressed these sentiments during a media awareness discussion on the “DIGIECON 2030” program held at the Presidential Media Center on the 5th of this month.

Furthermore, Minister of State Mr. Kanaka Herath underscored how the digital economic plan would equip Sri Lanka to navigate the international competitive economic landscape, potentially paving the way for a robust Sri Lankan economy in the coming decade. He also mentioned that workshops and conferences are in the pipeline to familiarize the public with this digital economy plan.

State Minister Kanaka Herath further elaborated that the inauguration of the “DIGIECON 2030” program, aligned with President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s vision, is set to take place on the 11th of this month. This event is anticipated to be a transformative step in transitioning Sri Lanka into a digital economy and formulating a comprehensive digital economic strategy for the country. The digital economy policy is already in place, with the Prime Minister’s Secretary Mr. Anura Dissanayake playing a pivotal role as the chairman of the committee responsible for its formulation.

The current contribution of the digital economy to the country’s GDP stands at 4%, with plans to increase this figure to 15% by 2030. The official launch of this program is scheduled for October 11th, and in tandem, 23 conferences and workshops have been meticulously organized. Gratitude is extended to the private institutions actively participating in this endeavour.

Distinguished speakers at the event included Additional Secretary of the Ministry of State for Technology, MPNM. Wickramasinghe; Prasad Samarawickrama, the Project Director of DIGIECON 2023-2030; Jehan Perinpanayagam, President of the Sri Lanka Association for Software Services Companies (SLASSCOM); Indika de Soyza, President of the Federation of Information Technology Industry Sri Lanka (FITIS); Ajantha Athukorala, President of the Computer Society of Sri Lanka (CSSL); Professor Ranjith Dissanayake; Dr. Nilanthi Fernando, Director General of National Engineering Research & Development Centre (NERDC); and Mr. Alenzo Doll, President of the British Computer Society.