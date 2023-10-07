Media Release

The President’s Media Division (PMD) has expressed concern regarding the editorial published in the Gnanartha Pradeepaya newspaper on Sunday, October 8, 2023, as well as the news report titled “An international investigation team is needed for an independent, transparent, and thorough investigation and monitoring.”

On April 20, 2023, Minister of Public Security, Mr. Tiran Alles, delivered 88 volumes and 48,909 pages of the presidential commission report on the Easter attack to Bishop Harold Anthony, following a request made by him.

During a recent telephone conversation between Minister of Public Security Mr. Tiran Alles and the President of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference, Bishop Harold Anthony, the Bishop had mentioned that he is personally reviewing the report.

In light of this, President Ranil Wickremesinghe is preparing to engage in discussions with representatives of the Bishops Conference.

We cannot endorse the idea of international investigations into Sri Lanka’s internal matters. The Constitution of Sri Lanka and all other existing laws do not provide for conducting international investigations. Consequently, carrying out such investigations would be in violation of the law.

A committee, led by a retired Supreme Court judge, has been established to conduct an inquiry and produce a report regarding the Channel 4 television program.

The government also intends to engage in further discussions on this issue once the Bishops’ Conference have thoroughly reviewed the report from the Presidential Commission.

PMD