Malaysia to support Sri Lanka’s entry into RCEP

Malaysia will support Sri Lanka’s application to join the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership. This was stated by Malaysian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dato Seri Diraja Dr Zambry Abd Kadir who held discussions with Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena at the Temple Trees in Colombo (October 9).

The Prime Minister stated that Sri Lanka’s entry into RCEP would bolster its economic connectivity within the broader South East Asian region and the Malaysian Minister assured fullest support to Sri Lanka and said, “Sri Lanka belongs to our region.” The Prime Minister affirmed the government’s alignment with the future vision of ASEAN for the Indo-Pacific area, pledging full support for the advancement of this economic perspective.

The Prime Minister and the visiting Minister discussed bilateral relations with special emphasis on cooperation in regional groupings such as Indian Ocean Rim Association for enhancing trade and investment cooperation. Premier Gunawardena invited Malaysian entrepreneurs to enter into new areas of investments in Sri Lanka in in the growing hospitality industry, education and pharmaceuticals industry. Malaysia was amongst the top 6th investment partner of Sri Lanka in recent years.

The Prime Minister thanked the Government and people of Malaysia for the support given during last year’s economic crisis.

Referring to the high-level contacts, historical links, people-to-people contacts, and geographical proximity and the deepening bonds of friendship with Sri Lanka, Minister Zambry Abd Kadir said his government was looking forward to increase the economic and trade cooperation.

High-level Malaysian delegation included Under Secretary Generals Dato Syed Mohamed Bakri Syed Abdul Rahman and Ahmed Kamrizamil Reza and High Commissioner Badli Hisham Adam.

State Minister Suren Raghavan, MP Yadamini Gunawardena and Secretary to the Prime Minister Anura Dissanayake also participated in this meeting.