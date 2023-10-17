Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana, Speaker of Parliament endorsed the certificate on 05 Bills Oct- (17) which were passed in Parliament during the previous week.



Accordingly, the Hon. Speaker endorsed the certificate on the Bills Civil Procedure Code (Amendment), Elections (Special Provisions), National Eye Bank Trust of Sri Lanka, Sri Lanka Ports Authority (Amendment) and Civil Aviation (Amendment).

The said Bills will be in effect as the Code of Civil Procedure (Amendment) Act No. 20 of 2023, Elections (Special Provisions) Act No. 21 of 2023, Sri Lanka National Eye Bank Trust Act No. 22 of 2023, Sri Lanka Ports Authority (Amendment) Act No. 23 of 2023 and the Civil Aviation Services (Amendment) Act No. 24 of 2023 with effect from Oct- (17).