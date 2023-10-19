The 03rd Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) forum begins under the patronage of the Chinese President

The 3rd Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) forum commenced yesterday (18) under the auspices of Chinese President Xi Jinping, marking a significant milestone in international cooperation.

During the conference, President Xi Jinping unveiled a set of comprehensive policies, aligned with the Belt and Road Initiative, reflecting its commitment to fostering global partnerships.

President Xi Jinping emphasized that the Belt and Road Initiative, founded on principles of peace, mutual support and friendship, serves as a contemporary rendition of the ancient Silk Road. He highlighted that the initiative’s benefits extend beyond a single nation, benefiting many countries.

The opening ceremony of the 3rd Belt and Road Initiative forum took place at the esteemed Great Hall of the People in Beijing. It witnessed the participation of heads of state from approximately 20 nations and representatives from over 130 countries.

In a show of solidarity, President Ranil Wickremesinghe attended the opening ceremony, where leaders from various states were accorded military honours and gathered for a group photograph alongside the Chinese President.

President Xi Jinping further stressed that cooperation, rather than competition or suppression, is the bedrock of the “Belt and Road” concept. He reiterated that goodwill and mutual support among nations lead to positive outcomes for all.

Notably, since the inception of the “Belt and Road” program a decade ago, all participating nations have achieved remarkable milestones and forged new avenues for strengthening economic ties.

President Xi Jinping introduced a series of eight key policies that will shape the future of the ” Belt and Road” initiative. These policies include creating an international multilateral network, supporting a global open economy, practical cooperation strategies, promoting green development, fostering opportunities for science and technology innovation, enhancing interpersonal relations and encouraging unbreakable ties among member countries.

President Xi Jinping called upon delegates, including state leaders at the summit, to join together in creating a symphony of friendship in line with the ” Belt and Road” concept.

Notable speakers from various continents included Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Argentine President Alberto Fernandez and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

United Nation Secretary-General António Guterres stressed that adequate infrastructure and information facilities are essential for future world development and noted the invaluable role of the “Belt and Road” initiative in meeting these needs. He further highlighted its potential in addressing debt relief challenges faced by developing countries.

Accompanying President Ranil Wickremesinghe at the event were Foreign Minister Mr. Ali Sabry, Presidential Senior Adviser on National Security and Chief of Presidential Staff Mr. Sagala Ratnayaka, Central Bank Governor Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe, Presidential Advisor Mr. Saman Athavudahetti, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Chief Alliance Officer Mr. Senarath Dissanayake, Head of the Sri Lankan Embassy in Beijing Mr. K.K. Yoganandan, Ministry of External Affairs East Asia Director General Mr. Pujitha Perera, Presidential Private Secretary Ms. Sandra Perera and Presidential Director of International Affairs Mr. Rishan de Silva.