Chairperson of International Chamber of Commerce calls on Prime Minister

The first female Chair of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), Maria Fernanda Garza called on Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena at the Temple Trees (October 19).

During the meeting they discussed the role of ICC in Sri Lanka that includes arbitration in trade and investment, banking, insurance, training and education, finance, tourism, agriculture, SME support and entrepreneurship development.

The Prime Minister briefed her on the government priorities that include food security and exports. Ms Garza said that ICC represents 170 countries with a corporate membership of 45 million companies. She said that the Agriculture Policy and Food Safety and Supply Chain Committee of ICC, launched in 2021, aims to provide support to companies in the sector to help them navigate pressing challenges to food security.

Ms Garza stressed the importance of digitalization of all sectors of economy to ensure global standards so that vast space could be opened up for small and medium entrepreneurs in agriculture and industrial sectors.

ICC also provides a platform for engagement, in Governance, Sustainability anti-corruption and advocacy in best practices. ICC Banking committee is represented by all the Banks operating in Sri Lanka, meets quarterly with Sri Lanka Customs to accelerate trade facilitation.

MP Yadamini Gunawardena, Secretary to the Prime Minister, Anura Dissanayake, Chairman, of ICC Sri Lanka, Anthony Shanil Fernando, Secretary Hemakumara Gunasekera and Manager Sanjeewa Karunarathne were also present on this occasion.