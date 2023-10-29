  ROKS ‘Kwanggaeto the Great’ departs island

The Republic of Korea Navy destroyer ROKS ‘Kwanggaeto the Great’ which arrived in Colombo on a formal visit, departed the island on 28th October 2023. The Sri Lanka Navy bade a customary farewell to the departing ship in accordance with naval traditions at the port of Colombo.

On her departure, ROKS ‘Kwanggaeto the Great’ conducted a successful Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with SLNS Vijayabahu. In the PASSEX, Communication Training and Tactical Maneuvering Training exercises were conducted and it concluded with the customary cheer ship salute.

Meanwhile, the Commanding Officer of ROKS ‘Kwanggaeto the Great’, Captain Kim, Hyoung Churl called on Commander Western Naval Area and Commandant Volunteer Naval Force, Rear Admiral Saman Perera at the Western Naval Command Headquarters on 26th October. On the sidelines of the ship’s visit to Sri Lanka, personnel of the Sri Lanka Navy had the opportunity to visit the ship at the port of Colombo.

Visits like these will play a crucial role in fostering collaboration among naval forces. Additionally, these visits facilitate naval exercises and training activities, allowing the exchange of knowledge and information about their unique maritime environments. This exchange can be particularly beneficial in addressing shared maritime challenges.

SL Navy