Achieving the Sustainable Development Goals has become extremely challenging for developing countries, including Sri Lanka – Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena

In the current global context, achieving Sustainable Development Goals has become extremely challenging, especially for developing countries including Sri Lanka, Speaker of the Parliament of Sri Lanka Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena said.

The Hon. Speaker further pointed out that while the current world is facing unprecedented global challenges, the situation is heightened due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its consequences, the adverse impact of climate change, and rising conflicts that have created multiple impacts on the human community and the planet. The speaker also mentioned that Sri Lanka is working tirelessly to overcome those challenges. Speaker Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena expressed these views while participating in the 147 th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union held in Luanda, Angola.

The Hon. Speaker further said that last year, Sri Lanka experienced its most challenging period in recent times amidst unprecedented global crises. In the process of overcoming challenges resulting from widespread social unrest and protests, the Government and the people of Sri Lanka have ensured a peaceful political transition while our democratic institutions have remained stable Speaker added.

The 147 th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union is held in Angola from October 23 to 27. ''Parliamentary action for peace, justice and strong institutions'' is the theme of this Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, which is the 16th among the 17 Sustainable Development Goals established in 2015 by the 193 member states of the United Nations to eradicate global poverty in the next few years.

Members of Parliament Hon. Naleen Bandara Jayamaha, Hon. Mohammed Muzammil, Hon. Chintaka Amal Mayadunne, Hon. Rajika Wickramasinghe and the Secretary General of Parliament Kushani Rohanadeera are participating in this Assembly