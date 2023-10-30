  The Committee on Public Finance approves the Regulations under the Colombo Port City Economic Commission Act.

 Recommendations for the Attorney General to provide opinion to the committee within 4 weeks regarding the contracting of business companies that are active in the Colombo Port City.  The Committee on Public Finance is informed that the Port City Commission has approved the operation of two cryptocurrency exchanges.

The orders made under the Colombo Port City Economic Commission Act No. 11 of 2021 published under the Gazette Notice Notification. 2339/31 were approved by the Committee on Public Finance.

A lengthy discussion was held regarding the 10 business companies active in the Colombo Port City and attention was paid to the problematic situations regarding the signing of contracts by these companies. It was disclosed that these companies have entered into contracts under 3 methods.

That is prior to the preparation of the port city, during the period of preparation of the port city and post preparation of the port city.

The Committee pointed out that this agreement was not made according to one system with any legal basis. As a result, he recommended that the opinion of the Attorney General be sought within 4 weeks and the Committee be informed about it.

The Committee Chair pointed out that it is important to check the constructions carried out by these companies in this area. Following a lengthy discussion on this regard, approval was obtained when the Committee on Public Finance met in Parliament recently (24) under the Chairmanship of Hon. (Dr.) Harsha de Silva, Member of Parliament.

Moreover, the Committee on Public Finance was informed that the Port City Commission had given permission to run two cryptocurrency exchanges. Thus, the Committee on Public Finance recommended to inquire on the said from the Central Bank and get their opinion.





State Minister (Hon. (Dr.) Suren Raghavan, Members of Parliament Hon. Chandima Weerakkody, Hon. Nimal Lanza, Hon. Patali Champika Ranawaka, Hon. Duminda Dissanayake, Hon. U. K. Sumith Udukumbura were present at the Committee meeting held.