Allocating Nine Billion for Health and Education Sectors

State Minister for Provincial Councils and Local Government, Janaka Wakkambura, announced that a project under the Ministry of Provincial Councils and Local Government will allocate Rs. 09 billion to support the health and education sectors across all nine provinces.

Additionally, he informed that 8,400 non-permanent employees working in local government agencies under the Provincial Councils will transition to permanent government service pending cabinet approval. These remarks were made by State Minister Janaka Wakkambura during a press conference at the Presidential Media Centre yesterday (02), held under the theme ‘Collective path to a stable country.’

Expressing his views further State Minister Janaka Wakkumbura said;

“The use of “GIS” and “GPS Mapping” technology enables us to capture the coordinates of all the roads within local government jurisdictions, facilitating the creation of a comprehensive road inventory in accordance with the Local Government Act of 1987/No. This system has already been successfully implemented in the North Western Province. A Cabinet paper was submitted and approved on the 09th of October marking a significant step towards extending this method to cover all provinces. Remarkably, we have managed to accomplish road mapping that eluded completion for 36 years, within a relatively brief span of one and a half years.

Notably, the North Central and Northern Provinces have made substantial progress in identifying roads and mapping their coordinates. We have set a target to complete this work in these two provinces by the 31st of December this year. Subsequently, a timeline will be established for the remaining six provinces, along with training initiatives to achieve our goals in 2024.

In addition to our mapping efforts, we are actively engaged in a project supported by the World Bank through our ministry. This project allocates Rs. 09 billion to enhance the health and education sectors across all nine provinces. Out of this amount, Rs. 4,500 million will be dedicated to improving healthcare services. By the end of June next year, we aim to address the health-related issues in the respective provinces.

Furthermore, we are committed to providing another Rs. 4,500 million to address deficiencies in schools across these provinces. This project is slated to commence in January and is expected to be completed within a six-month timeframe.

Additionally, we have a plan to transition 8,400 non-permanent employees currently working in local government agencies under the provincial councils into permanent government service once the cabinet grants approval. These dedicated individuals have served for approximately 15 years. With a vacancy of 10,000 positions within the provincial councils, over 6,000 have already been designated as multi-purpose workers. By the 10th of this month, we are actively working to fill the remaining vacancies with multi-purpose development officers.

Furthermore, we anticipate the completion of software development related to the online system for assessment payments, fines and property transfers within the next two weeks. The initial phase will see the introduction of online payment methods in the Central Province and Western Province by the end of this month.

In addition, a noteworthy project is on the horizon. Under the financial support of the Korean Government, the solid waste processing and sanitary landfill project is set to commence in January 2024. This project aims to address the waste management challenges faced by the districts of Badulla and Vavuniya, as well as all local government bodies.”