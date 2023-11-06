Ten newly appointed Ambassadors present their credentials to the President in Kandy

Ten newly appointed Ambassadors to Sri Lanka handed over their credentials to President Ranil Wickremesinghe at the President’s House in Kandy, yesterday morning (05).

New ambassadors have been appointed for Republic of Latvia, the Kingdom of Cambodia, Portuguese Republic, Republic of Suriname, Republic of Djibouti, Republic of Angola, Republic of Finland, Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and the Kingdom of Norway.

Accordingly, the following listed ambassadors presented their credentials to President Wickremesinghe.

1. H.E. Mr. Juris Bone – Ambassador of the Republic of Latvia based in New Delhi

2. H.E. Mr. Leo Tito Ausan. JR. – Ambassador of the Republic of the Philippines based in Dhaka

3. H.E. Mr. Kay Kuang – Ambassador of the Kingdom of Cambodia based in New Delhi

4. H.E. Mr. Joao Manuel Mendes de Almeida – Ambassador of the Portuguese Republic based in New Delhi

5. H.E. Mr. Arunkoemar Hardien – Ambassador of the Republic of Suriname based in New Delhi

6. H.E. Mr. Isse Abdillahi Assoweh – Ambassador of the Republic of Djibouti based in New Delhi

7. H.E. Mr. Clemente Pedro Camenha – Ambassador of the Republic of Angola based in New Delhi

8. H.E. Mr. Kimmo Lahdevirta – Ambassador of the Republic of Finland based in New Delhi

9. H.E. Ms. Capaya Rodriguez Gonzalez – Ambassador Designate of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela based in New Delhi

10. H.E. Ms. May-Elin Stener – Ambassador of the Kingdom of Norway based in New Delhi