Budget debate to be held from November 13 th to December 13 th

Mrs. Kushani Rohanadeera, the Secretary General of Parliament stated that the Parliament is scheduled to meet from November 7 th to 10 th

The Secretary General further stated that the Appropriation Bill (Budget) for the fiscal year 2024 is to be submitted to the Parliament by the Hon. President Ranil Wickremesinghe as the Minister of Finance on the 13 th Monday at around 12.00 p.m.

On the 19 th of October 2023, the Committee on Parliamentary Business met under the Chairmanship of Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana, the Speaker and has agreed in this regard. Accordingly, time has been allotted on Tuesday 7 th November 2023, from 9.30 am to 10.30 am for Questions for Oral Answers.

The Second Reading of the Dassana Bauddha Sanvidhanaya (Incorporation) Bill has been scheduled for 10.30 am and time from 10.30 a.m. to 5.00 p.m has been allotted for the Second Reading of the Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (Amendment) Bill.

Thereafter, time has been allotted for Questions at the Adjournment Time from 5.00 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. On Wednesday, November 08 th , time has been allotted for Questions for Oral Answers from 9.30 a.m. to 10.00 a.m. and Questions to be asked from the Prime Minister has been scheduled from 10.00 a.m. to 10.30 a.m. Thereafter, time from 10.30 a.m. to 5.00 p.m has been set apart to take up the Second Reading of the Contempt of a Court, Tribunal or Institution Bill and the Second Reading of the Civil Procedure Code (Amendment) Bill.



From 5.00 p.m. to 5.30 p.m, time has been allotted for the Motion at the Adjournment Time by the Government. On Thursday, November 09 th , following Questions for Oral Answers scheduled from 9.30 a.m. to 10.30 a.m, time has been allotted to take up the Order under the Sri Lanka Export Development Act, Regulations under the Imports and Exports (Control) Act, Regulations under the Colombo Port City Economic Commission Act from 10.30 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.

Thereafter the supplementary estimate No. 01 is also scheduled to be submitted for the approval of 231.5 billion rupees for the fiscal year 2023. From 5.00 p.m. to 5.30 p.m, time has also been allotted for the Questions at the Adjournment Time (Two Questions) On Friday, November 10 th , following Questions for Oral Answers scheduled from 9.30 a.m. to 10.30 a.m, time has been allotted for the consideration of Local Authorities Elections (Amendment) Bill, Second Reading of the Parliamentary Elections (Amendment) Bill Thereafter, the Second Reading of the Galaha Bhaddrawathie National Bhikkhu Care Centre Trust Bill is scheduled to be taken up from 10.30 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. From 5.00 p.m. to 5.30 p.m, time has been allotted for the Motion at the Adjournment Time by the Opposition.

Budget debate

The Hon. President Ranil Wickremesinghe is scheduled to present the Second Reading of the Appropriation Bill for the year 2024 or the 'Budget Speech' to the Parliament at 12.00 pm on November 13 th , Monday. Thereafter, from November 14 th to 21 st , the Second Reading debate of the Appropriation Bill (Budget) will be held for 7 days excluding Sundays, the Secretary General said.

Furthermore, the vote for the Second Reading of the budget is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, November 21 st at 6:00 pm. Thereafter, it has been decided to hold the Committee debate for 19 days from Wednesday, the 22 nd of November to Wednesday, the 13 th of December, excluding Sundays. Accordingly, the vote on the Third Reading of the budget for the financial year 2024 is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, the 13 th of December at 6:00 p.m.

During the budget debate period, the debate is scheduled to be held every day from 9.30 am to 6.00 pm and the debate will be held from 6.00 pm to 6.30 pm everyday except on the date of vote.