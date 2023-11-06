Cabinet sub-committee appoints to resolve Sri Lanka Cricket issues

The Cabinet has resolved to appoint a special sub-committee with the mandate to examine the current situation and work in collaboration with relevant stakeholders, including input from esteemed former cricketers. The primary objective of this sub-committee is to recommend immediate, viable measures to resolve the outstanding issues in Sri Lanka Cricket.
The members of this sub-committee, who have been entrusted with this vital responsibility, include: Hon. Ali Sabry – Minister of Foreign Affairs as the Chairman while Hon. Kanchana Wijesekara – Minister of Power and Energy Hon. Manusha Nanayakkara Minister of Labour & Foreign Employment and Hon. Tiran Alles – Minister of Public Security as its members.
In addition to the above, an additional secretary to the President, nominated by the Secretary to the President, will function as the Secretary/Convenor to the sub-committee. This appointment ensures efficient coordination and facilitation of the committee’s work.
Furthermore, the sub-committee has been authorized to co-opt the services of any official or expert in the relevant field as they deem necessary for their deliberations. This inclusive approach aims to tap into a wide range of expertise and perspectives to address the cricket-related issues more comprehensively.
The decision made by the Cabinet regarding the formation of this sub-committee is to be treated as confirmed, and it underscores the government’s commitment to addressing the challenges faced by Sri Lanka Cricket. The sub-committee is expected to work diligently to bring forth practical solutions to strengthen and rejuvenate the country’s cricketing landscape.
PMD