Annual Dividends of the 5 institutions under State Ministry of Primary Industries to the Treasury

Accordingly, National Gems and Jewellery Authority contributed Rs. 350 million, while Lanka Phosphate Company Limited: Rs. 300 million, B.C.C. Company Rs. 100 million, National Salt Company Rs. 100 million and Sri Lanka Cement Corporation Rs. 75 million has been remitted to the treasury, exemplifying a collaborative effort between the public and private sectors in bolstering the nation’s financial stability.
The event was attended by Minister of State for Primary Industries, Mr. Chamara Sampath Dasanayake, Chairmen and officials representing the contributing institutions.