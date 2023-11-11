November 11, 2023
    Annual Dividends of the 5 institutions under State Ministry of Primary Industries to the Treasury

    A formal presentation of the annual dividends from five esteemed institutions under the purview of the State Ministry of Primary Industries took place at the Presidential Secretariat, yesterday morning (10). The ceremony, presided over by President Ranil Wickremesinghe, marked the remittance of a total sum of Rs. 925 million to the Treasury.

     

    Accordingly, National Gems and Jewellery Authority contributed Rs. 350 million, while Lanka Phosphate Company Limited: Rs. 300 million, B.C.C. Company Rs. 100 million, National Salt Company Rs. 100 million and Sri Lanka Cement Corporation Rs. 75 million has been remitted to the treasury, exemplifying a collaborative effort between the public and private sectors in bolstering the nation’s financial stability.

    The event was attended by Minister of State for Primary Industries, Mr. Chamara Sampath Dasanayake, Chairmen and officials representing the contributing institutions.

     

