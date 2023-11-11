November 12, 2023
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    political Current Affairs

    A donation from the People’s Republic of China to the Police Department

    November 12, 2023
    A donation from the People’s Republic of China to the Police Department

    The People’s Republic of China officially handed over 26 RANOMOTO motorcycles and 100 LENOVO desktop computers to the Sri Lanka Police Department in a ceremony at the Presidential Secretariat Nove- (10).

    Based on a request made by IGP C.D. Wickramaratne Mr. Sagala Ratnayake, the President’s Senior Adviser on National Security and the President’s Chief of Staff had coordinated with the Ambassador to China, Mr. Qi Zhenhong, aimed at enhancing the operational capabilities of the Sri Lanka Police Department.

    The official handover of related documents took place as Mr. Mr. Qi Zhenhong the Chinese Ambassador of China to Sri Lanka presented the goods to President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

    The ceremony was attended by a group of senior officials from the Chinese Embassy, Inspector General of Police C.D. Wickramaratne, Senior Deputy Inspector General of Police (Administration) Nilantha Jayawardena and other high-ranking officers from the Police Department.

    PMD

     

    Last modified on Saturday, 11 November 2023 23:00
    « Government announces establishment of new Sports University in 2024 President Presides Over Armed Forces Remembrance Day Ceremony and Poppy Celebration »
    back to top

    long bannar

    Latest News

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya