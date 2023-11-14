Commander of the Navy attends Indo-Pacific International Maritime Exposition and Sea Power Conference - 2023 in Sydney

In a significant display of maritime collaboration and strategic engagement, the Indo Pacific International Maritime Exposition and the Indo Pacific Sea Power Conference 2023, hosted by the Royal Australian Navy, were successfully held from 09th to 11th November 2023 in Sydney, Australia.

Amidst a gathering of naval leaders, defence experts, and maritime industry professionals across the globe, the Commander of the Sri Lanka Navy, Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera also attended this year’s naval defence exposition and conference.

The Indo-Pacific International Maritime Exposition was held over three (03) days at the International Convention Centre in Sydney. In parallel with that, the Indo Pacific Sea Power Conference 2023, hosted by the Royal Australian Navy, was also held under the theme 'Fleet 2035: Sea Power and the Future of Maritime Warfare'. The conference saw the involvement of defence specialists from over 46 countries globally. Notably, senior naval officers, including 19 Navy Chiefs, represented the navies of 25 countries in the event. At the Sea Power Conference, stakeholders were provided with the opportunity to engage in strategic dialogue initiatives focusing on maritime affairs. They were encouraged to share their thoughts on effectively managing and collaboratively addressing the intricate challenges in the Indo-Pacific region, including the Bay of Bengal.

As part of the Sea Power Conference, the Royal Australian Navy arranged the 'Bay of Bengal Round Table' to engage in discussions about the maritime security landscape in the Bay of Bengal. The session focused on exploring the security measures implemented by Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Maldives in the region. At the 'Bay of Bengal Round Table', Chief of Naval Staff, Bangladesh Admiral Mohammad Nazmul Hassan, Commander of the Sri Lanka Navy Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera and a representative from the Maldives discussed maritime security concerns and common maritime challenges. Meanwhile, Commander of the Sri Lanka Navy, Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera shed light on the importance of responding collectively to those challenges. In addition, he drew attention on areas such as growing non-traditional maritime challenges, challenges to the accepted global maritime legal framework, climate change in the Bay of Bengal and impacts on coastal states in the region. Moreover, he also discussed Sri Lanka's commitment to the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS), as an island nation.

On the sidelines of the events, the Commander of the Sri Lanka Navy also met with the Chief of the Naval Staff Pakistan Admiral Naveed Ashraf, Commander Royal Canadian Navy Vice Admiral Angus Topshee, Chief of Naval Staff, Bangladesh Admiral Mohammad Nazmul Hassan, Commander, US Pacific Fleet Admiral Samuel J. Paparo, Commander, Seventh Fleet, United States Vice Admiral Karl Thomas, and Commander Maritime Border Command, Royal Australian Navy Rear Admiral Justin Jones. The cordial discussions centred on matters of bilateral importance and long-standing relations between the Sri Lanka Navy and respective partners.

The Commander of the Navy also took time off to inspect the latest exhibits from the Australian military manufacturing sector showcased at the maritime exposition. A number of Navy Chiefs from Indo-Pacific nations took part in the Indo-Pacific International Maritime Exposition and Sea Power Conference. This participation will be geared towards fostering collaboration and international relations, empowering stakeholders to jointly address shared maritime challenges in the Indo-Pacific region.



SL Navy