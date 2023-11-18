Committee on High Posts approves 6 new appointments including a Ministry Secretary

The Committee on High Posts approved 6 new appointments including a Ministry Secretary, Secretary General of Parliament Mrs. Kushani Rohanadeera, said.



Accordingly, the Committee on High Posts has approved the appointment of Mr. K.D.N.R Asoka as the secretary to the Ministry of Public Administration, Home Affairs, Provincial Councils and Local Government.

Also the appointment of Mrs. K.D Senewiratne as the High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to India has been approved by the committee. The committee has also approved the appointment of Mr. C.R.B Bogollagama as the High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

In addition, the committee has also approved the appointments of Mr. D.D.M.S.B Dissanayake as the High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to the Republic of Singapore, Mr. W.K.C Weerasena as the

Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the Kingdom of Belgium and the European Union and Dr. B.K J. K Perera as the Chairman of Ceylon Fertilizer Company Limited.

The Committee on High Posts met in Parliament recently (15) under the chairmanship of the Speaker Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena. Ministers Hon. Nimal Siripala de Silva, Hon. Vidura Wickramanayake, Members of Parliament Hon. John Seneviratne, Hon. Anura Priyadarshana Yapa, Hon. Rishad Bathiudeen and Hon. Udaya Gammanpila were present at this committee meeting.