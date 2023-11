Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana, Speaker of Parliament endorsed the certificate on four Bills Nov- (17), which were passed in Parliament.

Accordingly, Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (Amendment) Bill, Anti-Corruption (Amendment) Bill, Civil Procedure Code (Amendment) Bill, Local Authorities Elections (Amendment) Bill were endorsed by the Speaker.

The said will come to effect from November (17) as Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (Amendment) Act No. 27 of 2023, Anti-Corruption (Amendment) Act No. 28 of 2023, Civil Procedure Code (Amendment) Act No. 29 of 2023 and Local Authorities Elections (Amendment) Act No. 30 of 2023.