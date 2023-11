Today (22), on the first day of the Committee Stage of the Appropriation Bill for the year 2024, the budget head of the Hon. President taken up for debate was passed with amendments by a 59 majority votes.



Following the debate of the Committee Stage held today at around 6:10 pm, the leader of the Jathika Janabalawegaya (JJB), Hon. Anura Kumara Dissanayake called for a division for the President's budget head, and accordingly, 62 votes were cast in favor of it and 3 votes were cast against.