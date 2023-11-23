The Sectoral Oversight Committee on International Relations directs attention towards the role and future plans of several departments of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs



The role and future plans of several departments of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs were taken up for discussions at the Sectoral Oversight Committee on International Relations. This was discussed when the Sectoral Oversight Committee on International Relations met in Parliament Nov- (21) Chaired by Member of Parliament Hon. Akila Ellawala. The Chair of the Sectoral Oversight Committee is Hon. Namal Rajapaksa.

Officials representing the Consular Affairs Division, the United Nations and Human Rights Division and the National Oceanic Affairs Committee Secretariat operating under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs were summoned before Committee. Accordingly, the Committee inquired the officials who were present regarding the current activities and role of each of these departments.

The officials present explained to the Committee regarding the functions of the respective departments.

In addition, attention was also paid to the current situation in the Middle East region and in particular, the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine was also examined. Moreover, Hon. S. M. M. Muszhaaraff, Memebr of Parliament inquired regarding the relationship between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Sri Lanka. Thus, it was pointed out that the officials who came also accepted the existing relationship between the two countries.

The Committee pointed out that the price of tourist accommodation (hotel rooms) in Sri Lanka (especially in tourist hotels around Colombo) is high compared to other countries and attention should be paid in this regard.



In addition to this, youth representatives who were part of the Sectoral Oversight Committee drew the attention of the officials present regarding the Negombo beach which was in an unsanitary condition stating that due to this condition, the tourism attraction is being impaired. Members of the Committee Hon. S. M. M. Muszhaaraff and Hon. Madhura Withanage were present at the Committee meeting held.

Furthermore, official representing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Department of Immigration, Sri Lanka Export Development Board, Sri Lanka Investment Promotion Board, Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority and Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau were also present at the Committee meeting held.