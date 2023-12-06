New Educational Reforms to be introduced in 2024 – Minister of Education Susil Premajayantha

Minister of Education Susil Premajayantha, announced that the commencement of the pilot program for the implementation of the new educational reforms across all grades is scheduled for the upcoming year. Efforts will be made to digitize the entire education system, receiving support from both local and foreign sponsors.



During a press conference at the Presidential Media Centre (PMC) yesterday (06), themed ‘Collective Path to a Stable Country,’ Minister Premajayantha also outlined future plans to conduct the GCE O/L Examination in Grade 10 and the GCE A/L Examination in Grade 12.

Expressing his views further the Minister said;

In the 2024 budget, the Ministry of Education has been allocated Rs. 237 billion, while an additional Rs. 280 billion has been designated for education at the provincial level. This totals to approximately Rs. 517 billion dedicated to education in this year’s budget.

Special programs have been devised for the educational advancement of children with special needs. Looking ahead, an inclusive education system will be introduced, aiming to integrate them into classrooms alongside their peers.

Recognizing the significance of STEAM education in building human resources, as observed in many developed nations, efforts are being directed towards giving formal access to students in the fields of science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics. The goal is to bring about positive changes in the country’s school system by prioritizing these areas.

The digitalization of the entire education system is underway, with support from both local and foreign assistance. A pilot program is set to launch next year, introducing new educational reforms spanning grades 1-5, 6-9 and 10-13.

Plans are in motion to revise the grades for student exams, aiming for students to complete university before the age of 21. Consequently, the proposal is to conduct the GCE O/L Examination in Grade 10 and the GCE A/L Examination in Grade 12.

Looking ahead to the coming year, 2,535 teachers will be recruited for the development of estate schools and training opportunities will be extended to them.

The Ministry of Education, in collaboration with the Children’s Secretariat, National Institute of Education, and UNICEF, has devised a special program for early childhood development targeted at children between the ages of 3-5.

Additionally, proactive measures have been implemented to address existing vacancies within the education service, encompassing teacher education service, teacher consultant service and general teacher vacancies. These steps are being taken to ensure that all positions are filled before the commencement of the next school year.

