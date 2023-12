In a significant move aimed at fostering the integration of Hill Country Tamils into Sri Lankan society, President Ranil Wickremesinghe has appointed Member of Parliament Vadivel Suresh as a Senior Advisor with immediate effect.

Mr. Suresh’s pivotal role will centre around overseeing the comprehensive integration of Hill Country Tamils, particularly focusing on the districts of Badulla, Nuwara Eliya and Rathnapura.

The Senior Advisor will play a key role in coordinating various initiatives related to the welfare of Plantation Companies, the promotion of women, safeguarding children, addressing disparities in Tamil schools and upgrading the delivery of health services.