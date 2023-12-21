Government Vows Unyielding Stand Against Drugs and Underworld: Operation to Continue Despite Challenges, Focused on Securing Fear-Free Future for Generations

Minister of Public Security Tiran Alles declared an unwavering commitment to continuing the operation to suppress drug trafficking and underworld activities in the country, regardless of external pressures. Minister Alles emphasized that President Ranil Wickremesinghe has wholeheartedly endorsed the operation, ensuring that it will persist despite any potential impacts.

Minister Alles underscored the significance of public support, drawing parallels between the backing received to end the thirty-year war and the current necessity for a united front against drugs and underworld activities. He expressed the vision of creating an environment where future generations can live free from fear or doubt.

The Minister’s remarks were made during the “Collective Path to a Stable Country “media briefing held at the Presidential Media Centre today (21). The resolute stance articulated by Minister Tiran Alles signals the government’s dedication to combating these issues for the betterment of the nation’s security and stability.

Minister Tiran Alles further commented:

“The special operation known as “Yukthiya” (Justice), implemented throughout the island, has become the subject of widespread discussion within the country. Despite ongoing issues with drugs and underworld activities, it was imperative to take decisive action to curb these activities. Thus, the “Yukthiya” operation was initiated with the primary goal of putting an end to drug trafficking and underworld activities in the country. Special responsibilities have been assigned to community police committees in this regard.

The success of this operation hinges on the support of the people, particularly the media. Just as there was collective support for the security forces during the war, a similar unity is crucial now. While the Three Decades’ War was confined to the North and East, the current situation has spread throughout the entire country. Public support serves as a formidable strength for the police and therefore, it is requested that the public provides necessary support and accurate information for the success of this operation. With such support, it is believed that drug trafficking and underworld activities can be eradicated from the country by June of next year.