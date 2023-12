State Minister of Finance, Hon. Shehan Semasinghe, says that Rs. 8,793 million has been released to the banks for 1,410,064 beneficiary families.

8,793 million rupees has been provided to the banks to assist the 1,410,064 Aswesuma beneficiary families, and 51,967 million rupees has been disbursed for monthly payments from July to December. The minister added that 303,199 extremely poor families, 606,496 poor families, 290,624 vulnerable families and 209,745 transitional families are currently being paid compensation benefits.