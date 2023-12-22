President Engages in Dialogue with Tamil MPs from the North, East

A meeting took place this afternoon (21) at the Presidential Secretariat between President Ranil Wickremesinghe and the Members of Parliament representing the Tamil community from the North and East.

The discussions focused on various important matters, including the provision of land rights for the people in the Northern and Eastern Provinces, the implementation of laws related to resettlement and reconciliation, and the challenges faced by Sri Lankans in refugee camps in India. Additionally, numerous issues concerning district development in the Northern and Eastern Provinces were addressed.

The Members of Parliament from the Northern and Eastern Provinces, namely R. Sampanthan, S. Rasamanickam, G. Karunakaran, Mr.T. Kalai Arasan and Kulasingham Dileepan, were in attendance. Other notable figures present at the meeting included Justice and Prison Reforms Minister Dr. Wijayadasa Rajapaksha, State Minister for Higher Education Dr. Suren Raghavan, President’s Secretary Mr. Saman Ekanayake, Prime Minister’s Secretary Mr. Anura Dissanayake, Justice and Prison Reforms Ministry Secretary Mr. Wasantha Perera, Defence Ministry Secretary General Kamal Gunaratne (Retired), Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ms. Aruni Wijewardena, Secretary of the Ministry of Wildlife and Forest Conservation Ms. R. M.C.M. Herath, Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism and Lands Mr. H.M.P.B. Herath, as well as heads of institutions related to the reconciliation process.