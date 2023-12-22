The President Appoints Ten Ministry Secretaries and Two Chief Secretaries

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has made significant administrative changes with the appointment of new secretaries to ten ministries and the assignment of two chief secretaries to two provinces. These appointments are slated to become effective from January 1, 2024.

Among the notable appointments are Ms. Wasantha Perera, who will serve as the Secretary of the Ministry of Education and Mr. N. M. Ranasinghe, appointed as the Secretary of the Ministry of Ministry of Justice, Prisons & Constitutional Reforms. Additionally, Mr. Gunadasa Samarasinghe has been named the Secretary of the Ministry of Wildlife & Forest Resources Conservation.

Mr. A. C. Mohammad Nafeel was appointed as the Secretary of the Ministry of Water Supply & Estate Infrastructure. Mr. W.P.P. Yasaratne has been appointed as the Secretary of the Ministry of Public Administration, Home Affairs, Provincial Councils and Local Government, while Mr. Saman Darshana Pandikorala takes on the role of Secretary of the Ministry of Irrigation.

Mr. B.K.P. Chandrakeerthi was appointed as the Secretary to the Ministry of Environment while Dr. Sulaksha Jayawardena was appointed as the Secretary to the Ministry of Power and Energy. Engineer Mr. Ranjith Rubasinghe was appointed as the Secretary to the Ministry of Transport and Highways and Dr. Dharmasri Kumaratunga was appointed to the post of Secretary, Ministry of Technology.

Furthermore, President Wickremesinghe appointed Mr. R.M.W.S. Samaradiwakara as the Chief Secretary of the North Central Province while Miss. S.L.D.K. Wijayasinghe was appointed to the post of Chief Secretary of the Western Province. These appointments mark a significant restructuring of key positions in the government.