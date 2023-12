The Presidential Secretariat has opted to cease the maintenance of the itukama.lk website, initially employed for awareness and fundraising during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Following the successful containment of the virus, the website’s operation concluded on the 28th of October, 2022. Presently, only a record of advertisements and funds related to it is available on the site.

Given the dormant status of the website, there is a risk of its name being exploited by unauthorized parties.

Consequently, the Presidential Secretariat has issued a cautionary notice, advising the public to remain vigilant against potential misuse.