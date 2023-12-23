Policy Measures for Transferring Home Ownership of Government Apartment Complexes to Citizens should be expedited

Mr. Sagala Ratnayake, the Presidential Senior Adviser on National Security and Chief of Presidential Staff, emphasized the need for swift policy decisions regarding the transfer of government apartment complexes’ home ownership to citizens through freehold deeds.

He disclosed plans for an upcoming discussion chaired by President Ranil Wickremesinghe with relevant line institution officials to address existing challenges and establish a clear agreement.

This was disclosed during a morning discussion at the Presidential Secretariat (22), focusing on issues arising in the transfer of ownership.

Following President Wickremesinghe’s directive, the aim is to grant freehold deeds to 8,351 houses in 2024, with discussions delving into concerns about land ownership, clearances, certificates, guarantees and recommendations.

The meeting included Director General Shirantha Herath of the Chief of Staff Office, Urban Development Authority Director General N. P. K Ranaweera, Municipal Commissioner of the Colombo Municipal Council Ms J. M. Badrani Jayawardena, Chairman of the Condominium Management Authority Sarana Karunaratne, Commissioner General of the Land Commissioner General Department Bandhula Jayasinghe, Thimbirigasaya Divisional Secretary Ms Priyantha Dissanayake and other officials from line agencies.