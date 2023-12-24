Navy conveys festive greetings through Christmas Carols

In a symphony of festive splendour, Sri Lanka Navy Christian Council, in collaboration with the Navy Seva Vanitha Unit and the Navy Band, orchestrated the Navy Christmas Carols 2023 at the Wave n' Lake Navy Hall, Welisara, on the 22nd of December 2023, under the theme "Silent Christmas, Silent Navy". At the invitation of the Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera, the event was held under the patronage of the Secretary of Defence, General Kamal Gunaratne (Retd) and his spouse, as the Chief Guests. In addition the occasion was dignified with the presence of invited guests including the Chief of Defence Staff, General Shavendra Silva and his spouse, as well as the Commander of the Air Force Air Marshal Udeni Rajapaksa and his spouse.

This annual tradition, held each December, marks the beginning of the Christmas season and has become a highly anticipated event in the Navy calendar. The Wave n' Lake Navy Hall, a canvas of celebration, was adorned with enchanting Christmas decorations, casting a magical ambiance for the Navy Christmas Carols 2023. Upon their arrival, General Kamal Gunaratne (Retd) and his spouse Mrs Chithrani Gunaratne, also the Chairperson of the Ministry of Defence Seva Vanitha Unit, were warmly welcomed by the Commander of the Navy and the President of Navy Seva Vanitha Unit, Mrs Mala Lamahewa. Soon after that, the stage was well set for Christmas Carols to get underway.

Following the directives of the Commander of the Navy, this special programme has been organized in view of the forthcoming Christmas. The programme featured performances of Christmas classics by popular artists, naval personnel, their family members, members of the Navy Seva Vanitha Unit, Navy Band with cultural Dancing Troupe, and the school choir of the De Mazeoned College, Kandana added a vibrant touch to the evening. An highlight of the event was the arrival of 2 Santa Clauses, one in Navy Blue colour and other in red to spread Christmas cheer and gifts to children of Naval families and Navy Seva Vanitha Unit have arranged distribution of gifts for children of Naval families.

Former Navy Commanders, retired senior naval officers, Chief of Staff of the Navy, Rear Admiral Jayantha Kularatne, Deputy Chief of Staff and Director General Operations, Rear Admiral Pradeep Rathnayake, Director Generals, Area Commanders including the Commander Western Naval Area and Commandant Volunteer Naval Force, Rear Admiral Saman Perera, Director General Sri Lanka Coast Guard, Rear Admiral Pujitha Vithana, officers of the Navy Christian Council including its President, Rear Admiral Damian Fernando, flag-ranking officers, Executive Committee Members of the Navy Seva Vanitha Unit, naval personnel and their family members were also present on this occasion.