Focus on Removing Police Special Task Force from Highway Duties

A meeting was convened recently (22) at the Presidential Secretariat, Chaired by Mr. Sagala Ratnayaka, Senior Adviser to the President on National Security and Chief of the Presidential Staff.

The focus of the discussion was on the on-going responsibilities of the Sri Lanka Police Special Task Force on the country’s highways, addressing issues related to accidents, fires and crimes.

The conversation delved into the possibility of reassigning these tasks formally, withdrawing the Police Special Task Force from its current duties. The participants explored the creation of an alternative system to handle these responsibilities. Mr. Sagala Ratnayaka emphasized the need for a specific program, urging Chief of Defence Staff General Shavendra Silva to spearhead its prompt preparation.

The goal is to ensure a more responsible and formal execution of these tasks, with proper oversight from the Road Development Authority (RDA). During the meeting, Mr. Sagala Ratnayaka instructed officials to develop and submit the program swiftly. In attendance were Chief of Defence Staff General Shavendra Silva, along with a group of senior officers from the Road Development Authority and the Sri Lanka Police Special Task Force.