Weather Forecast for 24th December 2023

Several spells of showers will occur in Northern and Eastern provinces and a few showers will occur in North-central province.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Kalutara and Galle districts after 2.00 p.m.

Fairly strong winds about (30-40) kmph can be expected at times in eastern slopes of the central hills.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central and Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the morning.

The public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.