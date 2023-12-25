December 25, 2023
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    political Current Affairs

    Weather forecast for 25th December 2023

    December 25, 2023
    Weather forecast for 25th December 2023

    Several spells of light showers will occur in Northern, Eastern and Uva provinces and a few showers will occur in North-central province.

    Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Western and Sabaragamuwa province and in Galle and Matara districts after 2.00 p.m.

    Fairly strong winds about (30-40) kmph can be expected at times in eastern slopes of the central hills and in North-Central province.

    Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central and Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the morning.

    The public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

    « Focus on Removing Police Special Task Force from Highway Duties Christmas Day Message »
    back to top

    long bannar

    Latest News

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya