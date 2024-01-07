President’s Priority Focus: Swift Funds Allocation to Address Health and Education Issues in the Northern Region

Specifically, initiatives will be undertaken to allocate land for the teaching hospital in Jaffna and allocate funds for the recruitment of teachers to fill vacancies.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe declared a prompt allocation of funds to tackle health and education issues in the North by giving priority to identified needs.

The President articulated this commitment during a discussion held yesterday (06) at the Jaffna District Secretariat with representatives from the health and education sectors, along with the youth community.

Nearly 300 individuals representing the health sector, education sector, and the youth community were in attendance as the President addressed and provided solutions to their concerns.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe assured his commitment to offering essential support to integrate the Northern Province into the national economy, urging government officials and the youth community to actively contribute to this initiative.

A senior professor from the University of Jaffna handed over a proposal to the President addressing the deficiencies within the University and outlining recommendations for the enhancement of its physical and human resources.

In attendance on this occasion were Fisheries Minister Mr. Douglas Devananda, Member of Parliament Mr. Angajan Ramanathan, President’s Secretary Mr. Saman Ekanayake, Jaffna District Secretary Mr. S. Sivabalasundaran, present academic professionals of the University of Jaffna including Vice-Chancellor of the University of Jaffna Professor S. Srisatkunarajah, Former Vice-Chancellor Professor Vasanthy Arasaratnam and other officials.

Following the discussion, President Ranil Wickremesinghe visited the Rio Ice Cream store in Jaffna, seizing the opportunity to taste ice cream.

A gathering of individuals who demonstrated excellence in the realms of education, sports, theatre, film arts and social media participated in this event titled “Meet-and-Greet.” During the occasion, the President engaged in friendly conversations with the participants, extending congratulations to them for their achievements.