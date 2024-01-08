Today’s weather forecast

Rainy condition is expected to be enhanced in Northern, Eastern, Uva, Central and Southern provinces in next few days and cloudy skies can be expected in Southern half of the island.

Showers will occur at times in Northern, Eastern, Uva, Central and Southern provinces and in Polonnaruwa district. Several spells of showers will occur in Anuradhapura district. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere of the island after 1.00 p.m.

Heavy showers above 100 mm are likely at some places in Eastern and Uva Provinces and in Hambanthota district.

The public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.