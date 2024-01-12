Nayana Wasalathilaka sworn in as a Member of Parliament

Hon. Nayana Vasalathilaka was sworn in as a member of the 9th Parliament today (12) before the Speaker Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena.

Following taking the oath before the Speaker, he signed the Member Roll kept before the Secretary General of Parliament Mrs. Kushani Rohanadeera.

Hon. Wasalathilaka has been appointed to the vacancy created due the resignation of Hon. Chaminda Wijesiri, who served as a Member of Parliament in Badulla District, representing the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB).

Having completed his schooling from Bandarawela St. Thomas College, Hon. Wasalathilaka has studied a Culinary Arts Degree and a Business Management Degree in Switzerland. He also has several years of experience as a chef in a major hotel in Australia and a major hotel in Sri Lanka. Hon. Nayana Wasalathilaka currently owns several local and foreign businesses as an entrepreneur.

Hon. Wasalathilaka, who entered active politics representing the United National Party in 2015, secured 31,307 votes from the Badulla District representing the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) in the 2020 General Election.