Fourth day of Leading Engineering Mechanic RPSK Siriwardana’s epic 580km trek successfully conclude

The Sri Lanka Navy's Leading Engineering Mechanic RPSK Siriwardana on 12th January 2024 began a challenging 580-kilometer walk over 08 days, with the ambitious goal of establishing a new national record.

In a remarkable display of endurance, he successfully concluded the fourth day of the walk at the Independence Square, Colombo on 15th January.

With the completion of 76km and 400m within the fourth day from Madampe to the Independence Square, he has covered a distance of 294km and 400m as of now.

Organized under the auspices of the Sri Lanka Navy, this walk, aimed at setting a new national record, is conducted under the close supervision of the Ministry of Sports and subject to the evaluation of the University of Sri Jayawardenepura.

Starting from the Independence Square, the fifth day is scheduled to be completed in Nittambuwa on 16th January. Meanwhile, he has thus far covered half of the expected 580 kilometers of the 08 days of walking.